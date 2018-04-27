Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women 'need to talk about menopause' at work
Roseann Kelly, the chief executive of Women in Business NI, said women were "powering on through the menopause".
But, she said, it needed to be addressed at work.
She was making the comments as part of a BBC News NI series on the menopause.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window