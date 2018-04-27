Women 'need to talk about menopause' at work
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Women 'need to talk about menopause' at work

Roseann Kelly, the chief executive of Women in Business NI, said women were "powering on through the menopause".

But, she said, it needed to be addressed at work.

She was making the comments as part of a BBC News NI series on the menopause.

  • 27 Apr 2018