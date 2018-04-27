Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Locust found in supermarket salad lunch
Sainsbury's has apologised to a man in Belfast after he found a locust in one of the supermarket's ready-made salads.
Gerard O'Hora was eating the chicken and bacon Caesar salad when he discovered the locust, cut in half and still squirming.
27 Apr 2018
