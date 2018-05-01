Media player
More than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland, including children, are being recalled for a case review.
The BBC can reveal that this follows a review of the work of neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Dr Mark Mitchelson is responsible for neurosciences at the Belfast Health Trust.
He spoke exclusively to the BBC.
01 May 2018
