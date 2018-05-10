'I'm so worried they'll get away with it'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cervical cancer patient vows to take on authorities
Emma Mhic Mhathúna has been given a terminal diagnosis of cancer.
Her gynaecologist told her that if an abnormal smear test had been picked up in 2013 she would not be in this position now.
Her story goes to the heart of the Republic's cervical smear scandal.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44075859/cervical-cancer-patient-vows-to-take-on-authoritiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window