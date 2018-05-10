Media player
Brexit: 'Only phantom government wants hard border'
Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said with both governments wanting ease of travel between north and south, the Irish border would remain open.
Mr Rees-Mogg said "how you police your border is a decision for a sovereign state".
10 May 2018
