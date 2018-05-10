'Only phantom government wants hard border'
Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said with both governments wanting ease of travel between north and south, the Irish border would remain open.

Mr Rees-Mogg said "how you police your border is a decision for a sovereign state".

  • 10 May 2018