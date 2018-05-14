This week in pictures

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A selection of pictures sent in over the past week.
Here are a selection of the pictures sent into us this week - email yours to nipics@bbc.co.uk.
You can also send them to us via Facebook - just search for BBC News NI.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44113931/a-selection-of-pictures-sent-in-over-the-past-weekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window