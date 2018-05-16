Video history of the Balmoral Show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Balmoral Show: Video history on its 150th year
Watch a short history of one of Europe's biggest agricultural shows.
The Balmoral Show kicks off on Wednesday - it is now in its 150th year.
BBC News NI takes a trip down memory lane.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44129413/balmoral-show-video-history-on-its-150th-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window