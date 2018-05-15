Fewer drivers caught on the phone
The number of people caught using a mobile phone while driving in Northern Ireland has halved from 9,908 in 2011 to 4,802 in 2017.

That was 10% of all motoring offences committed in 2017, according to police.

A government consultation on plans to increase fines and penalty points closes on Tuesday.

