Fewer drivers caught on the phone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fewer drivers in Northern Ireland caught on the phone
The number of people caught using a mobile phone while driving in Northern Ireland has halved from 9,908 in 2011 to 4,802 in 2017.
That was 10% of all motoring offences committed in 2017, according to police.
A government consultation on plans to increase fines and penalty points closes on Tuesday.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44132881/fewer-drivers-in-northern-ireland-caught-on-the-phoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window