'Border infrastructure would be destroyed'

New infrastructure on the Irish border after Brexit would create a target for dissident republicans, the Northern Ireland secretary has said.
Mrs Bradley said a small number of people would "destroy" any new physical infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
16 May 2018
