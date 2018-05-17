Media player
Balmoral Show: Bradley tells Anderson 'enjoy the show'
Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson grabbed her chance to lobby the Northern Ireland secretary at the Balmoral Show.
But Karen Bradley said: "Let's go and enjoy the show."
17 May 2018
