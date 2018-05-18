What do you wear to a royal wedding?
Royal wedding 2018: What does a guest wear?

Forget royalty, politicians and celebrities - who from Northern Ireland is going to the royal wedding?

County Antrim man Philip Gillespie and Londonderry woman Catherine Cooke are among the members of the public in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

So what are they wearing?

