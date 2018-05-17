'£1bn of infrastructure projects at risk'
The Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland has said £1bn worth of infrastructure projects are at risk due to the political stalemate.

The group told the NI Secretary of State on Thursday that the status quo was "unacceptable".

Kirsty McManus, director of the IoD NI, described the meeting with Karen Bradley as "robust".

