Kilkeel wedding guests react to new baron
After the Queen gifts her grandson, Prince Harry, the title of Baron Kilkeel, wedding guests in the town react to the news.

Lesley Gordon and William Shields married in the town on Saturday.

The Prince is the first royal to have been granted the title.

  • 19 May 2018