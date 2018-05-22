Immigration minister didn't read Belfast Agreement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Immigration minister didn't read Good Friday Agreement

The Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes has been strongly criticised by a committee of MPs after admitting she has not read all of the Good Friday Agreement.

She told the NI Affairs Committee that she was "probably giving birth" when it was first published.

She also revealed she has never visited the Irish border.

  • 22 May 2018