Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Annie Maunder: Plaque for 'forgotten woman' of science
Annie Maunder was one of the first "lady computers" at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.
She has long been known as one of the "forgotten women" of science.
A blue plaque was veiled in her honour in her home town of Strabane, County Tyrone.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44225254/annie-maunder-plaque-for-forgotten-woman-of-scienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window