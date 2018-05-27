Media player
Irish abortion referendum: attention shifts to NI
The landslide result in the Republic of Ireland's abortion referendum has sparked calls for legislation in Northern Ireland to be brought in line with the rest of the United Kingdom. BBC News NI spoke to members of the public in the north.
27 May 2018
