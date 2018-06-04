'Family sent us hate mail'

Video

Jackie and Leslie Johnston travelled from their home in East Belfast to get married at Gretna Green in Scotland.

But, like other same-sex couples, their marriage is not recognised in Northern Ireland - the only part of the UK where same-sex marriage remains illegal.

At least 40 same-sex couples from Northern Ireland were married in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain in 2016, BBC News NI has learnt.

Video produced by Eve Rosato and Erinn Kerr