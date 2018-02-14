PM's visit 'distraction to Stormont talks'

Video

Theresa May's visit to Stormont was a "distraction" at a time when progress was being made, according to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The prime minister met Northern Ireland's political parties in Belfast on Monday.

But the negotiations collapsed on Wednesday, with the DUP saying there was "no current prospect" of a deal.

The DUP's Simon Hamilton said Mrs May's visit left the parties "Unable to build on the progress" they had been making.