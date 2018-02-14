DUP had agreed a deal, says Sinn Féin

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had agreed a deal in the Stormont talks, according to Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill.

The parties have been locked in talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland after 13 months without an executive.

But the negotiations collapsed on Wednesday, with the DUP saying there was "no current prospect" of a deal.

Mrs O'Neill said an accommodation had been agreed and the DUP "have failed to close on that".