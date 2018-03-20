Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Sterling admits RHI scheme failures
The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme should have been seen as an "unnecessary risk", the head of the civil service has said.
David Sterling told the RHI inquiry that he now felt he should have asked the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster not to go ahead with it.
Mr Sterling said he was not sure that even if he and senior colleagues had made that case it would have been accepted.
Read more here:
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-43475593/david-sterling-admits-rhi-scheme-failuresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window