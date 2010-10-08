Alan Johnson
Alan Johnson has been named shadow chancellor in a surprise move by new Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Ed Balls, widely tipped for the Treasury brief, will be shadow home secretary, while Yvette Cooper, who topped the shadow cabinet poll of MPs, is shadow foreign secretary.

