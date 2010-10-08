Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alan Johnson on new role as shadow chancellor
Alan Johnson has been named shadow chancellor in a surprise move by new Labour leader Ed Miliband.
Ed Balls, widely tipped for the Treasury brief, will be shadow home secretary, while Yvette Cooper, who topped the shadow cabinet poll of MPs, is shadow foreign secretary.
Alan Johnson have given his reaction to the appointment.
-
08 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window