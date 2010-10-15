Deputy PM Nick Clegg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nick Clegg announces more free pre-schooling

Two-year-olds from poorer families in England will be offered 15 free hours of pre-school education a week, Nick Clegg is expected to announce.

The deputy prime minister will outline the plan as part of £7bn extra to be spent on disadvantaged children over the next four years.

Mike Sergeant reports.

  • 15 Oct 2010
Go to next video: Lib Dems fear fees backlash