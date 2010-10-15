Media player
Nick Clegg announces more free pre-schooling
Two-year-olds from poorer families in England will be offered 15 free hours of pre-school education a week, Nick Clegg is expected to announce.
The deputy prime minister will outline the plan as part of £7bn extra to be spent on disadvantaged children over the next four years.
Mike Sergeant reports.
15 Oct 2010
