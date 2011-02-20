Video

Travellers are not impressed with official figures about London Underground punctuality, which do not include days when there is no service due to engineering works.

Andrew Cryan reports on whether the travelling public has been getting the full picture of how much the service is being disrupted while it undergoes a multi-billion pound upgrade.

A Politics Show investigation explains why the closures leave a worse service than official figures suggest, even after works are completed.

More from the POLITICS SHOW

Twitter with the POLITICS SHOW