Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is Qatar buying up London landmarks?
Why are London landmarks such as Harrods, the Shard and some of Canary Wharf being bought up with money from Qatar?
-
01 May 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window