James Arbuthnot, chairman of the Defence Select Committee
MoD cash: What happened to £6.5bn?

The chairman of the Defence Select Committee has said it is ''worrying'' that the Ministry of Defence lost track of the "staggering amount" of £6.3bn.

The figure was revealed in an auditor's report.

James Arbuthnot said it also meant that service personnel may not receive the necessary equipment where they needed it most.

  • 05 Jul 2011
