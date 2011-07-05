Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MoD cash: What happened to £6.5bn?
The chairman of the Defence Select Committee has said it is ''worrying'' that the Ministry of Defence lost track of the "staggering amount" of £6.3bn.
The figure was revealed in an auditor's report.
James Arbuthnot said it also meant that service personnel may not receive the necessary equipment where they needed it most.
-
05 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window