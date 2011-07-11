Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Phone hacking: Simon Jenkins: 'Nothing will change'
Simon Jenkins claimed nothing would change after the phone hacking allegations, and questioned why the story was leading TV bulletins.
He reckoned MPs would still court the media groups, such as News International, and said: "They will do it again, nothing will change."
-
11 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window