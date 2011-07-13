Video

David Cameron told the House of Commons that Lord Justice Leveson is to head the public inquiry into phone hacking allegations in the wake of the scandal at News International.

His will also look at newspaper ethics, and the media's relationship with both the police and politicians. Witnesses will be under oath and the initial part of the probe would report within one year.

Mr Cameron said anyone involved in the phone hacking scandal at News International should play no part in UK media again, no matter how high in the organisation they were.