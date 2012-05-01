Political parties
Are you suffering from ballot box fatigue?

With nearly 5,000 seats at stake in council elections across England, Scotland and Wales, it is expected to be a testing week for politicians, especially when the turnout is expected to be low.

Voters across Britain will go to the polls on Thursday, but do you care about your vote or are you suffering from ballot box fatigue?

Graham Satchell reports.

