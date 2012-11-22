Video

Nadine Dorries says she has set up an office in her Australian hotel room and is working as an MP after leaving the ITV1 show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Conservative MP for Mid-Bedfordshire told ITV1's Daybreak that she had been given permission to be away from Parliament for November.

However, she admitted that she had not told the then chief whip Andrew Mitchell why she wanted the month off.

