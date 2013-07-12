Cambridge cycling: one in three journeys is on a bike

Video

Investment in cycling should be increased from £1 to £10 per head per year, with an ambition that a quarter of all journeys should be by bike by 2050, an all-party parliamentary cycling group report has said.

Britain's top cycling city is Cambridge where one in three journeys is on two wheels, and where there are more cycle lanes and bike parks than anywhere in Britain.

Adam Fleming, who proved it was better being driven around than riding a rickshaw, spoke to Liberal Democrat councillor Rod Cantrill, Robin Heydon of the Cambridge Cycling Campaign and Rob King from Outspoken.

