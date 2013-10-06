Tory MP Adam Afriyie pushes for early EU referendum

Video

Prominent Conservative backbencher Adam Afriyie has said he will try to force the government to hold an early vote on whether the UK should leave the EU.

The prime minister has promised to hold an in/out referendum in 2017 if he wins the next general election, but Mr Afriyie said voters were "not convinced" that it would happen.

A Downing Street spokesman said of Mr Afriyie's plan: "The PM will not let it stand."

Vicki Young reports.