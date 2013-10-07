Help to Buy debate: Margot James MP and Allister Heath

Video

Houses are still over valued, both in and outside London, and the government's Help to Buy to Buy scheme could push up prices further, said City AM editor Allister Heath.

But Conservative MP Margot James said the government was right to help and said: "We have got to to do something to allow people to get their foot on the housing ladder".

She said there had been the biggest increase in house building for 10 years, but Mr Heath reckoned there were not "enough good quality homes in the right places".

They debated the government's housing scheme after watching a Sunday Politics film.

