Help to Buy housing scheme to help people get mortgages
The government is bringing forward its Help to Buy scheme, which could make 95% mortgages more widely available, where it will bear the risk and underwrite the potential losses.
But some question whether the policy is really good for home buyers and the British economy.
Giles Dilnot spoke to National Institute of Economic and Social Research director Jonathan Portes, mortgage adviser Richard Campo and potential homebuyer Peter Davies.
Watch the Sunday Politics debate that followed this film
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
07 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics