NHS and health issues for voters at 2015 election
A union has identified 11 English marginal constituencies - held by the Conservatives with small majorities over Labour - where local health issues could help change the result at the 2015 general election.
David Thompson reports on Unite's claims these seats could be key to Ed Miliband's chances of winning, and why one Tory MP thinks the plan could backfire and help her.
07 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics