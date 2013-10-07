Reshuffle: Hazel Blears in field of cows when PM called

Video

As MPs wait to hear if they been promoted, demoted or ignored in the reshuffle for government and shadow roles, one MP laughed about her predicament when a past prime minister called her with news.

Hazel Blears said MPs on the way up would be "desperate" to hear about their fate, as she told the Daily Politics about how she learned of promotion to a junior health role, and the news came through while she was in a field on holiday.

The Labour MP remembered: "I said I can't talk now because there was this cow about to chase me, and all you could hear in the background was moooooo."

