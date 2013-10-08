Nuclear power support from former sceptic Mark Lynas
Environmentalist Mark Lynas said he "grew up hating nuclear power" but later realised that "continuing to oppose nuclear was a mistake".
His set out the reasons for his U-turn in his film from Hinkley Point in Somerset, where EDF Energy is planning to build one of the latest generation of nuclear power stations.
He said: "Many people are terrified of nuclear power but the truth is that it's extraordinarily safe", but claimed that "we are going to have to learn to love nuclear power".
Watch his Daily Politics debate with Jenny Jones that followed this film
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics