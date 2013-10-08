Nuclear power debate: Mark Lynas and Jenny Jones
The building and clean-up costs of nuclear power were "just too astronomical" said the Green Party's Jenny Jones.
She claimed nuclear energy would not be as cheap as supporters claimed, and cited safety issues, in a debate with environmentalist Mark Lynas after they watched his Daily Politics film at Hinkley Point
He reckoned the UK would need between 10 and 15 nuclear power stations in the next 40 years, while China was building two or three per month, for the next two decades.
