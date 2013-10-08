Green party peer Jenny Jones: I wish I had been elected

Video

The first Green Party peer to be appointed to the House of Lords admitted she was not looking forward to the role.

Jenny Jones. a former London mayoral candidate, said: "I wish I had been elected to it, not just appointed."

But she told the Daily Politics that her appointment - from next month - would be the chance of a "green voice in a very important institution".

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter