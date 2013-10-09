Freedom of Information Act 'should be for private firms too'

Video

The Freedom of Information Act should be updated to include "any body funded by the taxpayer" said a Labour councillor.

The act applies to local and central government - allowing the public to ask for details about how they work - but not to the private companies and voluntary firms who carry out work for them.

Theo Blackwell, the London Borough of Camden Council cabinet member for finance, said it meant a "complex web of private contracts" is not subject to as much scrutiny.

He said: "It is time for the private sector firms to work by public sector rules if they want our contracts."

