PMQs: Cameron and Miliband clash on energy prices

Ed Miliband accused the prime minister of standing up for energy firms, rather than consumers, as they clashed over the price of utilities at Prime Minister's Questions.

But David Cameron accused the Labour leader of "saying one thing and doing another" and ridiculed his time as energy secretary in government, claiming Mr Miliband was suffering "complete amnesia".

The pair traded figures on who could lower bills, and how prices had risen under their opponent's time in office.