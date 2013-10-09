PMQs: Cameron on birthday treats from Labour

Video

On David Cameron's 47th birthday, he listed the "presents" given to him by Ed Miliband - namely the shadow chancellor and shadow heath secretary staying in their posts after his reshuffle.

The prime minister also said he had the "special birthday treat" of Ed Balls revealing Labour's election campaign depending on "their experience, their track their record, and their credibility".

As MPs cheered, Mr Cameron said this was like captain of the Titanic running on his safety record.

