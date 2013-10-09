Freedom of Information Act extended to private firms?

Video

Calls for the Freedom of Information Act to be extended to private providers undertaking work for councils were debated by Home Office minister Damian Green and shadow justice secretary Sadiq Khan.

The studio discussion followed a Daily Politics film from Camden councillor Theo Blackwell who claimed outsourced firms "duck public scrutiny", as the panel looked at how easily the public can scrutinise services.

