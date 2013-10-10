Labour's Caroline Flint criticises 8.2% energy price rise by SSE

Video

Around 10m customers with Southern Electric, Swalec, and Scottish Hydro will see their bills go up by around 8.2% from mid-November.

The firms' parent company, SSE, has become the first of the major suppliers to announce an autumn price hike, which is three times the rate of inflation.

Shadow Energy Secretary Caroline Flint said the energy market simply is not competitive, which is to the detriment of customers.

''David Cameron isn't standing up to these energy companies,'' she added.