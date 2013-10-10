UK farms: Migrant workers picking fruit and vegetables

Video

Much of the UK harvest has been picked by migrant workers hired under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS), which is being abolished from January.

The government said there will not be a need for SAWS, and it wants UK citizens to fill the vacancies when work restrictions change for Bulgarians and Romanians.

Sunday Politics East's Mike Liggins reports from Essex for the Daily Politics on what that could mean for the agricultural sector and picking British fruit and vegetables.

