Political jargon: What George Osborne and Ed Balls mean

Video

Politicians can often baffle voters with jargon that initially sounds great but later leaves them wondering what it actually meant.

Using a one-off app - not available in any store - Giles Dilnot and Paul Johnson from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) looked at some golden moments from economic speeches.

They converted George Osborne and Ed Balls' words into plain English.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter