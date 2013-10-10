Westminster dog of the year winners: Noodle and Brodie

Video

The annual Westminster dog of the year contest saw two pups walk off with prizes.

Noodle, a cocker spaniel-poodle, belonging to International Development Minister Alan Duncan took the top award in Thursday's competition judged outside the House of Commons.

Brodie's win in the online public vote was put down to "rough and ready scampery" and a "mighty social media campaign" said his owner, the Independent MP Eric Joyce.

Mr Duncan said: "Behind the fun is a also message about responsible dog ownership, and that came through loud and clear".

The MPs, dogs, and their prizes joined Andrew Neil in the Daily Politics studio to explain why they triumphed in the Kennel Club contest.

