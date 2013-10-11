England football and sports: Playing for national team

Video

Football stars John Barnes and Casey Stoney said people do not have to be English-born to play for its national sports teams.

Barnes, the Jamaican-born former England and Liverpool player who moved to the UK at the age of 12, said it was a matter of when someone came to the country, and the stage of their sporting career which were relevant factors.

While Stoney, England's women's football captain, believed age was important, but said: "I don't think you have to be born here to play for England."

They looked at the issue with Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson in the week when midfielder Jack Wilshere said: "If you live in England for five years it doesn't make you English."

