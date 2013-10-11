Help to Buy: Martin Roberts on mortgages and house prices
The government's plan to kick-start the UK housing market will see higher property prices, but that would help the economy and stimulate the building industry, said a Homes Under The Hammer presenter.
Property expert Martin Roberts said Help To Buy would would also see potential homebuyers find it easier to get a mortgage, and described the changes as a "gift horse that needs feeding".
In his personal film for BBC1's This Week, he said: "I guess, it's a case of you win some, you lose some."
