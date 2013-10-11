Westminster political round-up with Isabel Hardman

Video

The Spectator's Isabel Hardman believed some of the names promoted to cabinet and shadow cabinet roles in the past few days "must be about as famous as stars of the netball world".

She took to the court to look back over the political headlines, with clips from PMQs and Adam Afriyie's calls for an EU referendum, of the last week for BBC1's This Week.

