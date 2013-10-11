Video
Council Tax: Labour's figures do not stack up, say Tories
Local Government minister Brandon Lewis has said Labour's claim that hundreds of thousands of people have been taken to court in England for non-payment of council tax - owing to benefit changes - is "misleading".
Labour said 112 English councils had reported issuing 156,000 court summonses since April to people paying more tax, as a result of the changes.
But Mr Lewis said "council tax collection rates had gone up".
